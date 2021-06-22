Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

