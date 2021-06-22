Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

OTCMKTS HLAN remained flat at $$93.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

