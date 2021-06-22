Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
OTCMKTS HLAN remained flat at $$93.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
