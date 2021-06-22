Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $281.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $281.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,835.53 or 0.99974052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028794 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00315729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00763762 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.49 or 0.00376706 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057418 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003402 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,261,725 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

