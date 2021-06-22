Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.62 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce sales of $159.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $159.23 million and the highest is $160.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $142.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $671.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.87 million to $675.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $703.50 million, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $710.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). StarTek had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,778. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StarTek in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

