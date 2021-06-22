Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,822.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,005.37 or 0.05929175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01390789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00380257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.00632210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00367736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00339384 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

