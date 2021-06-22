Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Conflux Network has a market cap of $166.88 million and $6.78 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,822.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,005.37 or 0.05929175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01390789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.00380257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.00632210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00367736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00339384 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 846,392,530 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

