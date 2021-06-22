Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242,555.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $242,555.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001189 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.