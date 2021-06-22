Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Sells $106,272.40 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Christian Beedgen sold 40,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $745,600.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

