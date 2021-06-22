Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 26,278 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 26,278 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $574,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

Shares of SUMO stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

