Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOTS remained flat at $$1.04 on Tuesday. 372,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,639. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.62.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

