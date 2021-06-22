iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $318 million-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.71 million.

Shares of ICLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 336,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,725. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.54.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $78.69 million for the quarter.

ICLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

