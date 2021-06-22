SONM (SNM) Price Down 24.8% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, SONM has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market capitalization of $55.55 million and approximately $278,895.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

SONM Coin Profile

SNM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

