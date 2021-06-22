ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The company had a trading volume of 116,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,465. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

