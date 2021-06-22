$93.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce $93.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 799.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $451.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,913. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

