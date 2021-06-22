Catex Token (CATT) Market Cap Reaches $961,059.57

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $961,059.57 and $6,520.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00054304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00651031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00078370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

