xRhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $826.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00004463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006045 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002494 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00034783 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001509 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

