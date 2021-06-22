LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

LIVX stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36. LiveXLive Media has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

