ByteNext (BNU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $266,889.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $266,889.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00115119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00155989 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,907.65 or 0.99805856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002454 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

