$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Navistar International by 185.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 940,257 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $5,087,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Navistar International during the first quarter worth about $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV remained flat at $$44.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,515. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

