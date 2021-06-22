Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.30 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Cummins reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.01. 891,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

