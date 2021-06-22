Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 5,886 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $289,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,752,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,459,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUN. Truist lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

