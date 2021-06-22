Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 70,000 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,697,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Ayro by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

