Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 12,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PLRX traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 119,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,423,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 137,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

