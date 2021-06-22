Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 7,382 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $129,168.72.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,601 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $222,025.21.

On Monday, June 7th, Josiah Hornblower sold 10,736 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $316,175.20.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,824 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $489,447.04.

On Friday, May 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,747 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $237,743.46.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,320 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $131,616.80.

On Monday, May 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,456 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $137,654.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. 311,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $16,202,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

