Jay M. Phd Short Sells 19,269 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 282,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,385. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

