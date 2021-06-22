Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $2,186,540.00 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Ramin Sayar sold 24,137 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $461,016.70.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00.

SUMO stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $189,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

