Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Major Shareholder Sells $3,108,532.28 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lieberman Dell Separate Susan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.76. 1,118,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

