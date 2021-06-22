Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $60,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 67.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,364,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

