$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will post $421.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.67 million and the highest is $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 23,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,014,511.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,954,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 136.9% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 472,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,693,000 after purchasing an additional 273,254 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3,981.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,018,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 993,108 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 2,426.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 50,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 274,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25. AAR has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 309.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

