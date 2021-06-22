Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.06 Million

Brokerages expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report sales of $24.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.94 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

SMED has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

SMED stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 258,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,929. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.19. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $391,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Insiders have sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock worth $7,736,302 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

