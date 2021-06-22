Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report sales of $238.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.10 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $990.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $954.00 million to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $932.00 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

WLL traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,177. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 276,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.