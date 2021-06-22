FUNToken Achieves Market Cap of $174.83 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $174.83 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.14 or 0.00649616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00077786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038798 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

