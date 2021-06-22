WinCash Hits One Day Volume of $368.00 (WCC)

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $51,787.13 and approximately $368.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00015931 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

