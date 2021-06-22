Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.
ZUO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.
In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.
