Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.50 million-84.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.84 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.100–0.060 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

ZUO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,103. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

