Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 1,049,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,324. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $497.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcimoto will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

