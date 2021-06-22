AtromG8 (AG8) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $144,847.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

