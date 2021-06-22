KuCoin Shares Market Capitalization Tops $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

