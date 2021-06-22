Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Brokerages predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.84 million to $95.95 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $378.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

