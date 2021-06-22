Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PulteGroup by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after acquiring an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

