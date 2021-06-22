Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $55.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.16 million and the highest is $57.45 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $222.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.52 million to $228.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $245.37 million, with estimates ranging from $241.30 million to $249.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $150,879.68. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

LQDT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 241,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,707. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

