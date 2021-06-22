Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-435 million.

DXLG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 127,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 345.12%. The firm had revenue of $111.49 million during the quarter.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; accessories; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

