BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Sells $382,555.08 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08.

On Monday, June 7th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92.

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00.

NASDAQ BGNE traded up $6.88 on Tuesday, hitting $332.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.18. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $181.17 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

