ION (ION) Trading Down 5% This Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $245,091.74 and $13.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00186112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00032018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001547 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,613,529 coins and its circulating supply is 13,713,529 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.