Zacks: Analysts Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.57.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.78. 684,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

