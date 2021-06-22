Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-3.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.850-0.860 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.22. 645,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $228.81 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $85,113.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

