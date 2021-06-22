Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $370.80 Million

Brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $370.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.00 million and the highest is $478.20 million. Novavax posted sales of $35.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 943.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.28 million to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $540,599.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock worth $7,184,865 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,122,000. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $13.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,613,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.20.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

