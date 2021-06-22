$121.28 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce $121.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $122.00 million. fuboTV posted sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.72. 17,289,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,069,152. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

