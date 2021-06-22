Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 4,933 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $68,026.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,056,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,146,321.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

YEXT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,440. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.