Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.670-4.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.31 billion-4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.31 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.080-1.140 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.07. The company had a trading volume of 877,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.90. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.86.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,077 shares of company stock valued at $14,126,532. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

