LINKA One Day Volume Reaches $316,103.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.31 million and $316,103.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00642388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038051 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

